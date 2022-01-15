  1. الرئيسية
الولايات المتحدة.. مسلح يحتجز رهائن في كنيس بتكساس (فيديو)

كل الوطن – وكالات: احتجز مسلح رهائن في كنيس “بيث إسرائيل” في كوليفيل بولاية تكساس الأمريكية يوم السبت، وفقا لتغريدات شرطة كوليفيل و”بي إن أو نيوز”.

وذكرت شرطة كوليفيل أن فرق SWAT وصلت إلى المكان، وأنه تم إجلاء جميع السكان في المنطقة المجاورة، ودعت لتجنب المنطقة.

وأفادت وسائل الإعلام بأن الشرطة بدأت مفاوضاتها مع محتجز الرهائن، ولم تتحدد هويته بعد.

وأشارت إلى أن المسلح اقتحم الكنيس خلال بث مباشر، حيث سمع وهو يقول “سأموت”.

هذا، ووفقا لشرطة كوليفيل لم تقع إصابات في الوقت الحالي.

وأكد البيت الأبيض أن الرئيس جو بايدن يتابع آخر التطورات في الكنيس.

ولا يعرف حاليا عدد الأشخاص الموجودين هناك، حيث دخل المسلح خلال صلاة السبت، حيث أن الكنيس يضم أكثر من 1600 عضو.

المصدر: وسائل إعلام أمريكية

